No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Former president Jacob Zuma has come under massive scrutiny in the past few days following his defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The commission announced that it will open a criminal case against Zuma for failing to appear before it in January and will consider further action should the former president fail to obey the summons issued for his next appearance this month.

The move by the commission was welcomed by many including Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, while African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule came to Zuma’s defence.

Other opposition parties including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Action SA leader Herman Mashaba called for Zuma’s arrest or to have the benefits he and his family enjoy as a former president removed.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Juluis Malema has since requested to meet with the former president this weekend for “tea”.

“@PresJGZuma can we please have tea urgently?” Malema asked on his account Twitter account.

Zuma replied to Malema, accepting his request and invited the EFF leader to the infamous Nkandla located in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”

Malema further said the meeting was “in the best interest of our country”.

“Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country.”

Malema was referring to Zuma supporter and Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina.

However, the media won’t be allowed to broadcast or attend the private conversation between the two after a Twitter user asked Malema if this would be the case.

The request for a meeting comes as a surprise a Malema had a very public fallout with Zuma, after being one of his staunchest supporters for years.

While Zuma was key to Malema’s rise within ANC ranks, the EFF leader has described his former mentor as a “dumb fool”.

Malema, who was then leader of the ANC Youth League, was expelled from the party.

“Zuma is dumb … he is the number one fool, and it took me one year after the Polokwane conference to realise that he is dumb,” Malema said at the time.

See the tweets below:

Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country. ???????? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Nope — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Tea session of @PresJGZuma and @Julius_S_Malema will be interesting and I’m sure the two men who contributed to the constitutional being of SA will provide a grate insight of how mature our democracy has become. Count down starts now, keep you posted!!!! — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 3, 2021

Osaka mphaphela wena please, Seis!!! — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.