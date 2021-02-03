 
 
Magashule’s support of Zuma sending out wrong signal from ANC

Politics 47 mins ago

Political analysts say Magashule’s comments could be interpreted by some as the party’s official stance, and since he faces similar allegations as Zuma, they are understably standing together.

Rorisang Kgosana
03 Feb 2021
07:13:20 PM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 11: African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule during a media briefing about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on September 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Responding to allegations that he met Zuma to discuss a plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule said he met the former president over organisational issues. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule’s blatant support of Jacob Zuma defying the Constitutional Court could be perceived as the stance of the party and a directive to defend the former president, said analysts. Magashule told the media on Wednesday that he saw nothing wrong with Zuma’s intention of not adhering to the court ruling which ordered him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Speaking outside the home of the recently passed Rebecca Kotane in Soweto on Wednesday, Magashule told the media not to “worry too much about the Constitution” when asked about his comrade’s recent declaration that...

