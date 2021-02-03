Magashule’s support of Zuma sending out wrong signal from ANC

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule’s blatant support of Jacob Zuma defying the Constitutional Court could be perceived as the stance of the party and a directive to defend the former president, said analysts. Magashule told the media on Wednesday that he saw nothing wrong with Zuma’s intention of not adhering to the court ruling which ordered him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Speaking outside the home of the recently passed Rebecca Kotane in Soweto on Wednesday, Magashule told the media not to “worry too much about the Constitution” when asked about his comrade’s recent declaration that...

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule’s blatant support of Jacob Zuma defying the Constitutional Court could be perceived as the stance of the party and a directive to defend the former president, said analysts.

Magashule told the media on Wednesday that he saw nothing wrong with Zuma’s intention of not adhering to the court ruling which ordered him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Speaking outside the home of the recently passed Rebecca Kotane in Soweto on Wednesday, Magashule told the media not to “worry too much about the Constitution” when asked about his comrade’s recent declaration that he would not cooperate with the Commission nor the court ruling.

Magashule further slammed the party’s Eastern Cape regional branch for calling on the former president to be disciplined within the party.

“I am not saying I am okay with Zuma defying. I am saying President Zuma… he has his own views and he has his own rights… I don’t see anything wrong he has done,” Magashule said.

The Secretary General’s statements, however, could be seen by some as a marching order from an ANC leader to defend Zuma, which could send out the wrong message, said political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo.

He may be our elected Secretary General, but on this he cannot be speaking for the ANC. It is very, very wrong to defy the laws of our land (enacted by Parliament in which our ANC is the majority), and to show disdain for the Constitutional Court. https://t.co/8PP38pNsnd — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 3, 2021

“There were those that might not see it as Magashule speaking in his personal capacity,” he said.

“He shouldn’t have said what he said, especially in his position as Secretary General. Anything said by one of the top six, including Magashule who is the engine of the organisation, will perceive it as the position of the organisation or the party.”

“The average Joe in the street might see it as a line of march to defy and defend the boss, because this is at least seen as the ANC’s position. By the time you go out to convince the people it was a personal thing, the damage is already done,” Teffo said.

Magashule and Zuma are, however, in similar trouble, with Magashule expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 19 February on 21 charges of fraud and corruption.

The two are now seemingly standing together, political analyst Andre Duvenage said.

“What Magashule is saying is he supports Zuma for not testifying before the Zondo commission and in that sense, undermining the rule of law and the principles relating to it.”

“They have interests which are colliding and Zuma and Magashule are in a faction opposing Ramaphosa. There is pressure for Magashule to step aside because of corruption and Magashule and Zuma are brothers in trouble and are standing together,” he said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment on the matter.

