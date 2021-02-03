Magashule’s support of Zuma sending out wrong signal from ANC

PREMIUM!
Magashule’s support of Zuma sending out wrong signal from ANCPolitics 47 mins ago
Political analysts say Magashule’s comments could be interpreted by some as the party’s official stance, and since he faces similar allegations as Zuma, they are understably standing together.
