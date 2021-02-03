 
 
Government and ANC have their hands full this month

Politics

Vaccine roll-out, ruling party’s step-aside policy, Zuma, among many issues.

Eric Naki
03 Feb 2021
06:31:50 AM
Government and ANC have their hands full this month

A pedestrian wearing an ANC branded mask is see walking past the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

In what promises to be the busiest month so far, both the government and the ANC have their hands full this month. President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) and the ANC to finalise its “step-aside” policy that compels leaders with corruption allegations to step aside. Ramaphosa is expected to present a Sona dominated by the fight against Covid-19, the vaccine roll-out and how the pandemic had impacted the population and the economy. He is facing a difficult moment – as nothing short of a concrete announcement on what the government plans to...

