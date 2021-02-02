 
 
Jacob Zuma is tearing the country and ANC in two – political analysts

Politics

Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt ruling which said he must appear before the Zondo commission could lead the country down a dark path.

Rorisang Kgosana
02 Feb 2021
04:40:37 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture Neil McCartney

Former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture could to lead the country into a catastrophe, with the ANC factional battle being the main reason the governing party appears to be looking the other way. On Monday, Zuma blatantly said he would defy the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling which ordered him to appear before the commission, stating he would rather go to jail than testify at the commission. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, had turned to the apex court following months of Zuma evading and dodging summons for his appearance. While...

