Jacob Zuma is tearing the country and ANC in two – political analysts

Former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture could to lead the country into a catastrophe, with the ANC factional battle being the main reason the governing party appears to be looking the other way.

On Monday, Zuma blatantly said he would defy the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling which ordered him to appear before the commission, stating he would rather go to jail than testify at the commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, had turned to the apex court following months of Zuma evading and dodging summons for his appearance.

While there were pro- and anti-Zuma factions within the governing party, the divide could impact on proper governance, affecting service delivery and other matters in the country, said political analyst Professor Barry Hanyane.

“The ANC has for a long time created the impression of a political demagogue in the form of Zuma, which isn’t surprising because this is one of the reflections that is endemic in African politics. We have less respect in institutions and put so much allegiance to people. And when someone misbehaves, we find ourselves divided.”

“[In the ANC] there are some who are pro-Zuma and some anti-Zuma. In a sense, the Zuma currency becomes a divisive factor in the quality of South Africa today,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his January 8 statement that the party’s aim for unity should not shield those who committed wrongdoings from being held accountable.

He said the ANC should intensify the fight against state capture and use the findings and recommendations of the commission to prevent future ills.

While Ramaphosa did not single out Zuma, his blanket statement was appropriate, said political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo.

“When the president spoke, I don’t think it was to the exclusion of former heads of state. I think the blanket statement is appropriate [otherwise] you may end up being in factional spaces and narratives,” said Teffo.

He said the country was in a catch-22 situation, as either sending Zuma to jail or letting him off the hook could cause a catastrophe in the country. Meticulous and correct legal procedures have to be applied when dealing with the former president, said Teffo.

“What Zuma is doing is brinkmanship bordering on a possible catastrophe for the nation. The law must be followed to the letter and the consequences notwithstanding, because not doing so will set a terrible precedence that this country may end up lawless and ungovernable.”

“I fear this man might push us to the brink and has the potential to rattle the country,” Teffo said.

