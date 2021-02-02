 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Factions battle within ANC over North West

Politics 3 weeks ago

ANC infighting spills over as Zuma looks to regain power.

Eric Naki
02 Feb 2021
07:01:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Factions battle within ANC over North West

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Political experts believe the suspension of North West premier Job Mokgoro and five others by ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) is part of the Jacob Zuma camp’s campaign to regain power. Political analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said the move was a fightback by former premier Supra Mahumapelo in the lead-up to the ANC national general council this year. He and others in the Zuma faction want Makgoro out because he is loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Another political analyst, professor Mazwe Majola, described Mokgoro’s suspension by the IPC, chaired by Hlomane Chauke, as “half-cooked, inconceivable and scandalous”. “Decisions of this...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
ANC ‘fundraisers’ made off with R79.4m from Prasa locomotives 26.2.2021
NW to establish forensic unit to probe corruption allegations 25.2.2021
Covid-19 loan scheme saved 23,000 jobs, says Ramaphosa 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.