Factions battle within ANC over North West

Political experts believe the suspension of North West premier Job Mokgoro and five others by ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) is part of the Jacob Zuma camp’s campaign to regain power.

Political analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said the move was a fightback by former premier Supra Mahumapelo in the lead-up to the ANC national general council this year.

He and others in the Zuma faction want Makgoro out because he is loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Another political analyst, professor Mazwe Majola, described Mokgoro’s suspension by the IPC, chaired by Hlomane Chauke, as “half-cooked, inconceivable and scandalous”.

“Decisions of this nature ought to be incontrovertible, they must not be emotional and impulsive,”

Majola said.

According to Duvenhage, from North-West University Potchefstroom, the new conflict has to do with the battle between Zuma and Ramaphosa for the control of the North West.

Mahumapelo is central to the conflict.

“Considering what is happening at [the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo], the Zuma faction wants influence, resources and power,” Duvenhage said.

“They are looking at a bigger battle, which is the national general council of the ANC so as to remove Ramaphosa.

“Supra is very influential in North West politics and Mokgoro is in trouble.”

Chauke suspended Mokgoro and five others for allegedly voting for an ANC candidate who was supported by the Democratic Alliance in the North West Legislature.

The ANC provincial caucus had suggested a different candidate and the voting process was conducted via secret ballot.

Majola said it had become a culture of the ANC leadership to make “half-cooked decisions”.

Mokgoro said he had not been informed of the suspension, so it was business as usual.

Chauke said he informed the premier about his suspension via a WhatsApp message.

While Chauke is not aligned to the Zuma camp, he is believed to have had his own battle against Mokgoro, seen as a Ramaphosa man after being appointed to his present position by the president.

Mahumapelo was deployed to parliament amid protests over poor public services in the hope that peace would prevail in North West.

