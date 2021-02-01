Mashaba says ActionSA won’t be silenced by thugs following threats of violence

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party has laid a criminal complaint of intimidation with the police following threats of violence against their spokesperson.

This followed the party’s statement on Saturday urging government to respond to reports that former president Jacob Zuma was preparing to travel to Russia for medical treatment. Zuma has distanced himself from the reports.

In a short video shared on his Twitter account on Monday, Mashaba said shortly after the statement was released, ActionSA’s spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni received an email containing several threats of violence against her from supporters of the former president.

We will not be intimidated by these hyenas. Constitutional delinquents must see face the full might of the law! pic.twitter.com/YWpKh1Csor — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 1, 2021

The case was opened at Sandringham Police Station in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mashaba said his party would “never fears criminals” and would not be deterred by the threats.

“ActionSA will not be silenced by threats. We will not be deterred by those who want to protect the selfish, the corrupt, and the criminal,” he said in the clip.

“People are welcomed to differ with our perspectives and challenge them. This is the essence of democracy but we cannot tolerant threats of violence when ActionSA is exposing information in the national and public interest.”

The ActionSA leader called on the police to take action over the matter.

“We urge our criminal justice system to protect our freedom and our citizens against these thugs whose sole aim is to destroy the rule of law in our country,” he said.

