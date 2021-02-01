Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba

Political leaders have called for former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest following his statement in which he said he would not appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry despite a Constitutional Court ruling last week.

In a statement on Monday, Zuma said there was an agenda as the implementation of laws applied differently to him.

“The chairperson of the commission, unprovoked, has called special press conferences to make specific announcements about Zuma. This has never happened for any other witness,” he said.

“Recently the commission ran to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to get the court to compel me to attend at the commission and to compel me to give answers at the commission, effectively undermining a litany of my constitutional rights including the right to the presumption of innocence.

“In the circumstances, I am left with no other alternative but to be defiant against injustice as I did against the apartheid government,” he said.

Speaking to Power FM following the statement, Zuma’s son, Edward Zuma, said his father was right in defying the Constitutional Court ruling.

“I think in the statement it’s very clear that he feels ill-treated. The refusal of the sitting chairperson of the commission to recuse himself, that on its own it prompted such a response.

“I mean, all the courts are just out to tarnish and destroy the former president and that one is (clear) for everybody to see. It’s there in the open. Former president Zuma wants to appear before the commission, he raised the issue about Zondo. It’s now a Zuma commission. Zondo’s attitude has changed. He just talks too much and is spoiling everything. He is correct and right, if it means being jailed, so be it,” said Edward.

But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Zuma must be arrested if the Constitution is to be respected.

“Zuma will be arrested and jailed for defying the ConCourt! If this doesn’t happen, then we can kiss our Constitutional Order good bye! No one, not even a sitting president, must defy the highest court in the land with impunity! Do the right thing Arrest Zuma with no hesitation,” he said.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has called on Parliament to act swiftly to remove the benefits he and his family enjoy as a former President.

“If President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to demonstrate true leadership, he will ensure that the state receives the unqualified support to issue a warrant of arrest, execute that arrest and hold Jacob Zuma to account.

“Ramaphosa should instruct his parliamentary caucus to initiate an application to rescind all benefits that Zuma and his family continue to enjoy at the taxpayers’ expense. Zuma cannot enjoy the provision of flights, vehicles, state pension, VIP protection and many others, while spitting on the Constitution by his actions,” said Mashaba in a statement.

South Africans also had a field day on social media after the former president made reference to Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe in his statement.

