Zuma supporters defiant despite a week of setbacks

Former President Jacob Zuma supporters remain undeterred, despite a series of corruption allegations and a legal setback suffered this week by Zuma.

On Saturday morning a hashtag was trending #wearejacobzuma on Twitter with his supporters showing signs of defiance.

Zuma suffered a legal setback on Thursday after Justice Chris Jafta at the Constitutional court ruled that he honours the summons and directives to appear before the Zondo commission, and give evidence on dates determined.

We stand with Jacob Zuma because we understand his vision for Black South Africans. #WeAreJacobZuma — Mthunzi Cele (@mthunzi_cele) January 30, 2021

The commission has since welcomed the judgment and said that it will ensure steps are taken to get the judgment and order of the Constitutional Court served on Zuma.

During the course of the week, Zuma was at the centre of a series of allegations made by Former Minister Sydney Mufamadi, Director-General Loyiso Jafta, and two unidentified witnesses SSA ‘Miss k’ and ‘Mr. Y.’

He is the “People’s president “ and we love him , Long live Msholozi long live ????????????????#WeAreJacobZuma #VoetsekRamaPhosa — Big Tswana Man (@Ish_Izzo) January 30, 2021

He is said to have pocketed millions of Rands from the agency’s special operations unit between 2015 and 2017.

“With project commitment, we were told that the project involved providing then-president Jacob Zuma with R2.5 million per month in the 2015/16 financial year. This amount was increased to R4.5 million per month in the 2016/17 financial year,” said Mafumadi.

Jafta alleged that there was simply no respect for the law and the constitution at the agency under Zuma’s era.

I hope the chest pains have landed safely.#WeAreJacobZuma https://t.co/w3mTNKZLrI — Muzi Sambane (@Muzi_Dick) January 29, 2021

“When the law or the Constitution barred one from doing certain things, creative ways were conjured up to go around the Constitution to go around the law and do things that were unlawful,” said Jafta.

Miss K, gave her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and revealed names of the alleged spooks who she says helped former President Jacob Zuma to serve his own interests through the State Security Agency (SSA.)

She was also making references to an affidavit by ‘Mr. Y’ who could not testify because of health reasons.

Miss K’s testimony echoed those Jafta and Former, and Mufamadi in alleging that the agency faced financial abuse under the leadership of Zuma.

#WeAreJacobZuma AKUJIKI! And Jacob said to Juda , You are the strongest of them all. You’re a Lion awuhlehleli emuva ! And we are Juda the Son of Jacob !!!! pic.twitter.com/7Tx3T0XL1l — She Is S O N D I Y A ® (@Azandamashenge) January 30, 2021

She said that the abuse of the agency and its mandate occurred primarily under the leadership of Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo, and Advocate Bongani Bongo.

She went on to reveal that Maruti Nosi, Ambassador Thulani Dlomo, and Arthur Fraser were the main implementers of the alleged capture to help Zuma serve his interests.

