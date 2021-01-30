 
 
The day the spy master’s cronies nearly sank Cyril

Politics 3 hours ago

The Zondo ommission week heard that Jacob Zuma’s successive state security ministers not only collapsed the SSA but worked to advance the former president’s political interests.

Eric Naki
30 Jan 2021
05:05:37 AM
ANC presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa sits beside the outgoing President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Cyril Ramaphosa’s chances of winning the election for party president ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in 2017 were slim due to Jacob Zuma’s conniving – until David Mabuza jumped ship. It is now emerging that Ramaphosa’s archrival, Zuma, had the ace: the spies of the State Security Agency (SSA). They were working against Ramaphosa and for Zuma and, by extension, his proxy, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. But the scheme failed because the focus was on Ramaphosa and no one in the Zuma camp, or the spies, imagined that Mabuza, a staunch Zuma-ite, would turn traitor overnight and join the other camp....

