Judge made an ‘error’ alleges Makhura on PPE scandal

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has responded to “allegations of corruption levelled against him in the awarding of PPE’s contracts.”

Makhura said that he has sought to challenge the “error” made by Judge Mothle who presided at the special Tribunal where former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the health department, Kabelo Lehloenya deposed an affidavit implicating Makhura, former MEC Bandile Masuku, and erstwhile head of department Mkhululi Lukhele in the graft.

“I took very seriously the allegations that she (Lehloenya) got some of the names from the office of the premier,” said Makhura on Friday.

Makhura said he has never given any list of names of companies to be awarded contracts.

“The presiding judge Mothle in summarising the judgement made reference to the fact that in paragraph 14 and 24 she (Lehloenya) got the names from the premiers the MEC and the H – not from the office, but made reference to that.”

He said that the judge made an error by saying something that was not in the affidavit.

“I have tabled that application because substituting the office of the premier to the premier is no small error.”

He said this was tarnishing to his name as political parties were now using the matter in a politics circus.

On Thursday the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng approached the Hawks asking them to investigate Makhura for corruption.

DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga and shadow MEC for Community Safety, Michael Shackleton submitted a letter calling for an urgent investigation into the premier.

Makhura said the error in both the affidavit and in the judgement has brought questions to his integrity as a leader.

