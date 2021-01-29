 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

ANC to clean up image for polls

Politics 1 hour ago

Among other key challenges were organisational unity and fighting corruption.

Brian Sokutu
29 Jan 2021
06:45:50 AM
PREMIUM!
ANC to clean up image for polls

A pedestrian wearing an ANC branded mask is see walking past the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

After an average performance in the 2019 local government polls, which saw it lose two major metros, City of Joburg and Tshwane, to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the governing ANC in Gauteng is on a drive to spruce up its image, with credibility featuring prominently in its strategy to regain lost ground. Coalitions, which have become a new feature of South African politics at local government level, last year saw the DA back in the driver’s seat in Tshwane, with the ANC taking over the City of Joburg after the departure of Herman Mashaba as mayor. So important is the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
DA’s Nqaba Bhanga re-elected as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay 28.1.2021
A tourist in your own city: Joburg bus tour gives a bird’s eye view 28.1.2021
Zuma ‘must be held accountable’ 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Covid-19 vaccinations: medical schemes ready to pay for their members

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.