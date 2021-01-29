ANC to clean up image for polls

After an average performance in the 2019 local government polls, which saw it lose two major metros, City of Joburg and Tshwane, to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the governing ANC in Gauteng is on a drive to spruce up its image, with credibility featuring prominently in its strategy to regain lost ground. Coalitions, which have become a new feature of South African politics at local government level, last year saw the DA back in the driver’s seat in Tshwane, with the ANC taking over the City of Joburg after the departure of Herman Mashaba as mayor. So important is the...

After an average performance in the 2019 local government polls, which saw it lose two major metros, City of

Joburg and Tshwane, to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the governing ANC in Gauteng is on a drive to spruce up its image, with credibility featuring prominently in its strategy to regain lost ground.

Coalitions, which have become a new feature of South African politics at local government level, last year saw the DA back in the driver’s seat in Tshwane, with the ANC taking over the City of Joburg after the departure of Herman Mashaba as mayor.

So important is the integrity of the soon-to-be deployed ANC ward councillors in this year’s polls that the party planned to take its cadres through the Walter Sisulu Academy, according to ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe.

He said it was vital to field candidates with community credibility who have gone through a party school.

ALSO READ: DA continues losing wards to ANC in by-elections

“We realised that internal problems contributed more to challenges than those externally. We have done studies on how we lost Tshwane and earlier Johannesburg – why we are in decline as a movement.”

He said the 13th ANC Gauteng conference mandated selecting ward candidates who were credible and supported by communities, avoiding imposing individuals on people.

The party also wanted every councillor and MP appointed to go through a proper political school of governance of the ANC.

“That is where you should start before you get deployed, as is the case in China.”

“This year, we planned to have a physical political school in Gauteng – the Walter Sisulu Academy – having sanctioned a group of professors and activists who understand the workings of government to design a curriculum.

“There is also a need for community meetings at local level to be attended by people who are not necessarily ANC members, but popular in the community and society.”

Key in the ANC’s sights was reclaiming Johannesburg and Tshwane in the local government elections.

“We have to build a stronger organisation, particularly in Tshwane, and bring on board Johannesburg issues.

READ MORE: Two ANC councillors suspended over Covid-19 food parcel fraud in Eastern Cape

Johannesburg is a hub which carries the country.

“If you don’t handle national issues well, the only metropolitan community that will punish you at the polls has its majority residing in Joburg.”

Among other key challenges were organisational unity and fighting corruption.

“We want branch general meetings that are not violent, where members can express their views and freely elect the leaders they want.”

This year, the party also aimed to improve collaboration with community-based organisations and opinion makers.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.