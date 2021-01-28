PROFILE: All you need to know about the ANC’s new Chinese-born MP

Politics 28.1.2021 01:56 pm

Xiaomei Havard, who is replacing the late Jackson Mthembu, arrived in South Africa to study, later acquiring her South African citizenship.

The appointment of Xiaomei Havard, a Chinese-born South African businesswoman, as a member of Parliament (MP) following the passing of minister Jackson Mthembu in the National Assembly has been met with mixed reactions.

Following Mthembu’s sudden passing, the ANC appointed Havard to fill his seat in the National Assembly and she was sworn in on Wednesday.

 

She was born in Henan, China, and is married to a South African. She joined the ANC back in 2004.

She has been a member of multiple Chinese businesses and Brics forums. Havard is also the honorary president of the Africa Federation of Chinese Women in Commerce and Industry and the co-president of the South Africa-China Famous Female Business Council, according to her profile on professional network LinkedIn.

In other news, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have lambasted the governing party for the appointment of Minister of Small Business Khambudzo Ntshavheni as acting Minister in Presidency, a position left vacant by Mthembu’s death.

The party said that Ntshavheni had not done anything meaningful in the development of small businesses.

The party also reiterated its calls for the Department of Small businesses to be placed under the Department of Trade and Industry.

“The functions of the Department of Small Businesses ought to be linked with entities and programmes in the development of trade and industry.

 

