DA draws in Hawks to investigate Makhura’s corruption allegations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday submitted an official letter to the Hawks requesting an urgent investigation against Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s involvement in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) corruption scandal.

Makhura has been implicated in the scandal by the former Gauteng Health Department Chief Financial Officer, Kabelo Lehloenya who claims that she was given the names of the companies to appoint to supply and deliver PPEs in the province by Makhura.

The DA claim to have detailed information about all PPE and Covid-19 related scandals that happened under Makhura’s watch.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) discovered that some contracts were unlawfully awarded by the provincial Department of Health.

When the PPE scandal resurfaced, the Premier reported the matter to the SIU for investigation, and the former Health MEC, Bandile Masuku was placed on special leave because he was implicated in the scandal.

“Now that the Premier has been implicated it is the time for him to take special leave pending the outcomes of the investigations,” said DA MPL Solly Msimanga.

Pending the outcomes of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigations into the PPE scandal, the party has requested that Makhura be placed on special leave.

“No one is above the law and due processes must be followed in all cases regardless of the position held by the person who is implicated. Should it be found that Premier Makhura is fingered he should be removed as the Premier of Gauteng as it has happened with Bandile Masuku who was removed as the Gauteng MEC for Health,” said Msimanga.

