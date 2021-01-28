WATCH LIVE: State capture continues with unnamed spy witness in the hot seat

Politics 28.1.2021 09:47 am

Siyanda Ndlovu
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond 'Ray' Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

On Wednesday she echoed testimonies of how the intelligence community-initiated Project Wave to help protect Zuma’s reputation locally and abroad.

State Security Agency’s (SSA) unidentified witness Miss K continues to bring evidence related to SSA before the commission on Thursday.

On Wednesday Miss K revealed names of the alleged spooks who she says helped former President Jacob Zuma to serve his own interests through the State Security Agency (SSA.)

Her testimony echoed those of the Director General of the SSA, Loyiso Jafta, and Former Minister Sydney Mufamadi in alleging that the agency faced financial abuse under the leadership of Zuma.

She revealed how the intelligence community-initiated Project Wave to help protect Zuma’s reputation locally and abroad.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

