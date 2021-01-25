Politics 25.1.2021 12:58 pm

Renewed push for Makhura to step aside over Gauteng PPE scandal

Citizen reporter
Renewed push for Makhura to step aside over Gauteng PPE scandal

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Twitter/@David_Makhura

In her affidavit at the special tribunal, Kabelo Lehloenya stated that Makhura gave her the names of the companies to appoint to supply and deliver PPEs in the province.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has renewed calls for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to take a special leave pending the outcome of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigations into the provincial health department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

Makhura has been implicated in the awarding of the multi-million PPE tenders by the provincial department of health chief financial 0fficer Kabelo Lehloenya.

In her affidavit at the special tribunal, Lehloenya stated that Makhura gave her the names of the companies to appoint to supply and deliver PPEs in the province.

Back in October, Makhura dismissed former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku following his implication in the scandal.

“Now that the premier has been implicated, it is the time for him to take special leave pending the outcomes of the investigations,” said DA MP Solly Msimang.

ALSO READ: DA wants ‘fishy’ PPE contract ‘scored by Diko’s husband’ probed

The party said it was not surprised to learn that Makhura had been implicated in the awarding of PPE tenders.

The DA called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask the SIU to urgently investigate the allegations levelled against Makhura.

“No one is above the law and due processes must be followed in all cases regardless of the position held by the person who is implicated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mthembu’s contribution to SA’s democracy deserves to be cherished, says Mabuza 25.1.2021
Here’s proof that Mpumalanga premier was asked to wear mask at Mthembu’s funeral (video) 25.1.2021
Winter is coming with a third Covid-19 wave, warns expert as SA waits for vaccines 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition