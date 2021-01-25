Renewed push for Makhura to step aside over Gauteng PPE scandal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has renewed calls for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to take a special leave pending the outcome of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigations into the provincial health department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

Makhura has been implicated in the awarding of the multi-million PPE tenders by the provincial department of health chief financial 0fficer Kabelo Lehloenya.

In her affidavit at the special tribunal, Lehloenya stated that Makhura gave her the names of the companies to appoint to supply and deliver PPEs in the province.

Back in October, Makhura dismissed former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku following his implication in the scandal.

“Now that the premier has been implicated, it is the time for him to take special leave pending the outcomes of the investigations,” said DA MP Solly Msimang.

The party said it was not surprised to learn that Makhura had been implicated in the awarding of PPE tenders.

The DA called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask the SIU to urgently investigate the allegations levelled against Makhura.

“No one is above the law and due processes must be followed in all cases regardless of the position held by the person who is implicated.”

