Mmusi Maimane’s One SA movement to contest in local government elections

One South Africa (OSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has announced that the movement will be participating in the coming local government elections with independent candidates.

Maimane announced the news on Monday morning in Sandton.

He stressed that the OSA was not a political party but a movement committed to making a change.

“OSA is not a political party, and will not become a political party…We believe a political system is fundamentally broken… adding another party is not a viable solution,” said Maimane.

He said the decision to participate in the upcoming local government elections was taken unanimously by the movement’s highest decision-making body, the OSA national council, following a two-day sitting.

The sitting, according to Maimane, planned and decided amongst other things, how it would approach the upcoming elections.

“We are committed to playing our part in building One South Africa that is fair, reconciled, and prosperous for all.”

“To this end, we must provide the people of South Africa with something new and something different guided by the principle of giving trie power back to the people.”

Maimane also rejected any attempt to postpone the local government elections, saying elections needed to happen within the designated constitutional framework and should take place before November.

