 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

Politics 11 hours ago

However, political analyst Zamikhaya Maseti believes the ANC factional battles have died down post-Nasrec.

Eric Naki
25 Jan 2021
04:51:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu elbow-bump to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Armand Hough / ANA

With Cyril Ramaphosa’s front man, Jackson Mthembu, no more, political analysts say the the president will be weakened politically. By his own admission at Mthembu’s funeral, Ramaphosa said he has lost not just a dependable colleague and comrade, but also a friend. Mthembu died on Thursday after a short illness due to complications arising from contracting the Covid-19 virus. ALSO READ: A minister who was ‘too good to die’ Mthembu was Ramaphosa’s leading campaigner towards the party Nasrec elective conference in late 2017. While all other campaign team members – like ANC economic development subcommittee chair Enoch Godongwana, ANC MP...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Mthembu’s contribution to SA’s democracy deserves to be cherished, says Mabuza 25.1.2021
DA calls on police to arrest and fine mask-less Mpumalanga premier 25.1.2021
‘We have a massive task ahead of us’ says Ramaphosa on vaccines 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.