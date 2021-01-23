ANC calls for suspension of KZN leader over leaked voicenote insulting Jackson Mthembu

The ANC Mzala Nxumalo Region has called for the suspension of a leader in KwaZulu-Natal who allegedly insulted late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu in a leaked voicenote.

In the leaked voicenote, the regional executive committee (REC) member can be heard insulting Mthembu, accusing him and government of killing South Africans and forcing Bill Gates on them.

The clip has caused an uproar in the region, with the party calling on the leader’s immediate suspension and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) to institute disciplinary proceedings against the leader.

ALSO READ: Key moments in Jackson Mthembu’s political career

Regional secretary Zakes Buthelezi said: “The statements she makes on various voice notes are abominable, inconsistent with the values of the ANC and values of the South African society in general, and are misleading.

“We, as a region, understand the Covid 19 pandemic for what it is and we do not attribute it to any particular leader of the ANC or government nor do we subscribe to the misplaced notion that it is caused by the 5G technology.

“It is unfortunate that a human being, worse a comrade and a regional leader, would speak so ill of another human being particularly when the family is mourning as does many South Africans.”

Mthembu died on Thursday from Covid-19 complications.

ALSO READ: More details released on late Jackson Mthembu’s funeral service

Buthelezi said the region convened an urgent RWC meeting to discuss the voicenote and recommended that a criminal case be opened against the leader.

“We would like to, in that regard, take the opportunity to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Cde Jackson Mthembu and also extend our humble apology for the repugnant statement allegedly made by her.

“We observe and respect the Covid 19 Regulations set out by the department of Cogta nationally in terms of the Disaster Management ACT with an absolute conviction that they have been gazetted with the interest of saving the lives of all South Africans.

“We urge the public to continue adhering to the Regulations so that we may save lives,” said Buthelezi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.