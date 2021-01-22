Shock at death of ANC stalwart

PREMIUM!
Shock at death of ANC stalwartPolitics 3 hours ago
He dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a better South Africa and the world, says ANC.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived