 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Shock at death of ANC stalwart

Politics 3 hours ago

He dedicated his entire life to the struggle for a better South Africa and the world, says ANC.

Eric Naki
22 Jan 2021
04:45:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Shock at death of ANC stalwart

ANC Parliamentary Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. Photo: Supplied

The passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died on Thursday due to Covid-19-related complications, has been described as a sad loss to the country, the ANC and the fight against the pandemic. Mthembu announced on 11 January he had been to One Military Hospital in Tshwane “to get medical attention for an abdominal pain”. “After undergoing some tests, I tested positive for Covid-19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” tweeted Jackson. “I want to thank the many South Africans who have wished me a speedy recovery. As a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mthembu passes on and Mkhwebane’s perjury case 21.1.2021
‘Mthembu died with his boots on, working for this country’ – Duarte 21.1.2021
OBITUARY: Key moments in Jackson Mthembu’s political career 21.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff

General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.