‘Cyril’s shares have increased in pandemic’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political fortunes have risen and the ANC has benefitted from his personal handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while he has managed to politically suffocate all other parties to emerge as a champion in the anti-pandemic fight.

This is the view of political economic analyst Zamakhaya Maseti, who was reflecting on the 300th day since the declaration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

His opinion was echoed by another analyst, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, who added nobody could fault any governing party for the natural pandemic except in countries run by dictators who used the virus to suppress dissent such as in Zimbabwe and Uganda.

According to Maseti, Ramaphosa’s performance around Covid-19 has not only benefitted the ANC, but his own political credibility has increased among the citizens.

He said as a result of Ramaphosa’s newly acquired popularity, there is a clear change in his political DNA, leadership and stature.

“His political mutation has enable him to assert his hegemony over the South African society and the nation to the extent that he has managed to dislodge and isolate his political opponents within and outside the ANC,” Maseti said.

The expert said among all the political players, Ramaphosa stood out as a champion of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maseti said the Covid-19 pandemic had demobilised the entire society, including all political institutions and political parties.

Political parties relied mostly on their historical electoral outcomes and popularity as they moved towards the local government elections this year as they were unable to openly campaign.

Further infections and deaths had affected even politicians at all levels as “nobody could escape the wrath of the virus”.

“If we use Covid-19 as a tool of analysis, Ramaphosa has managed to consolidate his power base within the ANC and government and society as whole. He has become a real commander-in-chief of the country,” Maseti said.

“His ministers are acting according to his commands, including his presidential contenders such Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

“Instead of pushing back his former opponent and presidential challenger Dlamini-Zuma, he dealt with her diplomatically and gave her state tasks and also gave other ministers space act within the collective.”

The expert said the tension between Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma was artificial and was created by the media.

“Whether you like it or not, Cyril in the eyes of the citizens is seen as a decisive leader. When he speaks on TV, everybody listens. He has this commanding presence and that makes him lead and leaves everybody, including his fellow ANC and opposition leaders, behind,” Maseti said.

The tension that previously existed between him and Dlamini-Zuma had subsided and the minister had stopped contradicting the president.

Covid-19 gave Ramaphosa space to consolidate his political authority across society and even the ANC national executive committee looked up to him for direction.

His work as head of government strengthened his political power within the ANC.

Breakfast concurred that Ramaphosa’s political stature had been strengthening since the outbreak of the virus.

He said the pandemic had not affected political activities too badly thanks to the technology that enabled parliament to continue virtually.

“We miss the debates in parliament. They add to the vibrancy of our maturing democracy,” he said.

Maseti said all the leaders of the opposition had been reduced to the status of ordinary citizens as they rely on Ramaphosa to decide what should happen about the pandemic.

“He has deprived them of space to manoeuvre politically,” Maseti said.

The ANC has become the main beneficiary of Ramaphosa’s success on the pandemic. This was proved by the party’s victories during November and December by-elections.

“He has an edge over the society and nation and that translates into ANC strength,” Maseti said.

Breakfast echoed this, adding that Ramaphosa enjoyed huge popularity among citizens for his handling of the pandemic.

“Without Ramaphosa, I don’t think the ANC [would] have performed so well in the by-elections,” Breafast said.

