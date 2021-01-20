Politics 20.1.2021 09:14 am

Mabuza ‘not the right man’ to head ministerial Covid-19 vaccine body, says DA

Thapelo Lekabe
Mabuza ‘not the right man’ to head ministerial Covid-19 vaccine body, says DA

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

DA MP and spokesperson on health, Siviwe Gwarube, said on Tuesday that the party did not believe that the deputy president was a competent figure to oversee the process due to his ‘history of failure in governance’.

The DA has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Deputy President David Mabuza to lead the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, saying the appointment is unconscionable and “nothing more than ANC factional battles playing itself out”.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on the establishment of the committee during a webinar on Tuesday organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum, saying the committee would be tasked with dealing with the rollout of ensuring that the vaccination programme is well done.

ALSO READ: SA urged to follow Israel on Covid-19 vaccination rollout

However, DA MP and spokesperson on health, Siviwe Gwarube, said on Tuesday the party did not believe that Mabuza was a competent and reliable figure to oversee the process due to his “history of failure in governance”.

“As premier of Mpumalanga, Mabuza ran the province like his own personal fiefdom where corruption, political violence, and the complete collapse of the state is still a lasting legacy in the province,” Gwarube said in a statement.

“He currently serves as the chairperson of the political task team on Eskom, a position in which he has failed dismally. South Africa is nowhere close to energy security since Mabuza has been brought on board, in fact we have been plunged further into darkness,” she added.

Gwarube said Mabuza had effectively been an absentee deputy president since the beginning of Covid-19 outbreak in the country last year, accusing him of hiding for the past 10 months.

“It is, therefore, unconscionable that president Ramaphosa would entrust one of the most monumental tasks of South Africa’s democratic dispensation in the hands of a man who is not only allegedly corrupt but who is clearly incapable of overseeing a programme of this magnitude,” she said.

“David Mabuza is simply not the right man for the job.”

Gwarube also said that Mabuza’s appointment to the IMC “proved that South Africa’s Covid vaccine plan is now no longer about saving lives. It is about his political alliances within the ANC”. She said that this was evidenced by the fact that Ramaphosa made the announcement on the establishment of the committee during the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum, instead of official government communication channels.

“It is also unclear why, of all the people in the executive, he would choose somebody who has not done an iota of work on this crisis. This is nothing more than ANC factional battles playing itself out,” she said.

READ NEXT: Questions over constitutionality of state of disaster

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Number of matric exam markers who tested positive for Covid-19 ‘not alarmingly high’ 20.1.2021
Covid-19 vaccination cards, pre-registration: Inside SA’s plan to vaccinate 40 million people 20.1.2021
Mabuza leading Covid-19 vaccine rollout is like ‘blind leading the blind’ 20.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition