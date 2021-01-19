 
 
Has Carl Niehaus outlived his usefulness for the Zuma/Magashule camp?

Politics 2 hours ago

Political scholars believe that the turning tide against Carl Niehaus may be a sign that he has outlived his usefulness, and that some within the ruling party may be turning against their RET allies.

Eric Naki
19 Jan 2021
06:13:34 PM
Has Carl Niehaus outlived his usefulness for the Zuma/Magashule camp?

From left, Carl Niehaus, Jacob Zuma and Nkosentsha Shezi. Picture: Supplied

Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus may be getting ditched by the ANC’s Zuma/Magashule camp, after serving his purpose and subsequently becoming a liability. Political experts suggest that the action against Niehaus signalled cracks within the Zuma faction, as political fortunes for party secretary-general Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma began to dissipate. Furthermore, party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was busy repositioning herself against the faction. North West University political analyst, Prof Andre Duvenhage, and his Unisa counterpart Prof Dirk Kotze, concurred that there was feud within the camp. Duvenhage said it was a surprise that action...

