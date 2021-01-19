PREMIUM!
Has Carl Niehaus outlived his usefulness for the Zuma/Magashule camp?
Political scholars believe that the turning tide against Carl Niehaus may be a sign that he has outlived his usefulness, and that some within the ruling party may be turning against their RET allies.
