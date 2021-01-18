Politics 18.1.2021 10:58 am

Rumours of Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death vastly exaggerated – IFP

Makhosandile Zulu
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 90Picture: @IFPinParliament

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has dismissed a rumour that its founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died.

IFP spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the rumour emerged following “an unfortunate error on a call-in radio show this past weekend”.

Hlengwa said the rumour is “absolutely untrue and unfounded” and assured Buthelezi’s friends, supporters and colleagues “that he is alive and well”.

“While he is grieving the loss of so many due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he himself is in good health and continuing with his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament,” Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa said it was Buthelezi’s cousin and praise-singer who “tragically passed away”.

“One caller on a radio show badly misspoke, without being corrected by the host, and the family is now being inundated with frantic calls and deep concern.

“We reiterate that there is no cause for alarm. Thankfully, we are still blessed with the presence of our founder and president emeritus,” Hlengwa said.

In August last year, Buthelezi tested positive for Covid-19 and later recovered.

