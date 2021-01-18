‘Bring evidence and I’ll step aside’, says ANC Gauteng secretary

Only strong allegations backed by evidence, will compel ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe to step aside from official responsibilities at Walter Sisulu House provincial party headquarters. Khawe has been fighting allegations that he influenced the awarding by the Emfuleni Local Municipality of an insurance contract to Opulentia, Fezi Auditors and Consultants – headed by Nthabeleng Khabutlane, recently married to him. He has pledged to abide by the ANC conference resolution of stepping aside from party duties, should there be evidence of him having meddled in the deal. “I was not involved in the Emfuleni contract and will not be involved...

Only strong allegations backed by evidence, will compel ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe to step aside from official responsibilities at Walter Sisulu House provincial party headquarters.

Khawe has been fighting allegations that he influenced the awarding by the Emfuleni Local Municipality of an insurance contract to Opulentia, Fezi Auditors and Consultants – headed by Nthabeleng Khabutlane, recently married to him.

He has pledged to abide by the ANC conference resolution of stepping aside from party duties, should there be evidence of him having meddled in the deal.

“I was not involved in the Emfuleni contract and will not be involved in the affairs of the council,” he said.

“Where there is material evidence that the ANC provincial secretary called municipal officials – including the mayor – with a suggestion that a certain company be appointed, then there is a problem.

“I do not issue instructions.

“This is unlike the VBS report where leaders were found to have issued an instruction to municipalities to invest in that bank.

“It is only when evidence is submitted to relevant ANC structures that the party takes action against the individual.

“The ANC provincial integrity commission and the disciplinary committee are in charge of dealing with issues of wrongdoing without fear or favour,” said Khawe.

“These allegations are baseless and without verification. I told the mayor I would not interfere in the running of the municipality.”

Distancing himself from the appointment of Opulentia, Fezi Auditors and Consultants, Khawe said: “A company led by a lady I came to have a relationship with, got appointed and I have done nothing wrong warranting that I should step aside.

“As former mayor, I left a year before that and we got to be in a relationship in December. I had no influence on the appointment”.

Commenting on the ANC ‘step aside principle’, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said: “There is a problem when members of the ANC do not respect internal processes or respect the rulings of the integrity commission.”

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.