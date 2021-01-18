 
 
‘Bring evidence and I’ll step aside’, says ANC Gauteng secretary

Khawe has been fighting allegations that he influenced the awarding by the Emfuleni Local Municipality of an insurance contract to a firm headed by Nthabeleng Khabutlane, recently married to him.

File picture. ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe. Image: ANA/Gertrude Makhafola

Only strong allegations backed by evidence, will compel ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe to step aside from official responsibilities at Walter Sisulu House provincial party headquarters. Khawe has been fighting allegations that he influenced the awarding by the Emfuleni Local Municipality of an insurance contract to Opulentia, Fezi Auditors and Consultants – headed by Nthabeleng Khabutlane, recently married to him. He has pledged to abide by the ANC conference resolution of stepping aside from party duties, should there be evidence of him having meddled in the deal. “I was not involved in the Emfuleni contract and will not be involved...

