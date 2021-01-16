Parties divided over motion to postpone elections

Parties divided over motion to postpone electionsPolitics 3 hours ago
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) push for the delay in this year’s local government elections due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen opposition political parties divided on the best democratic course for the country. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema called for a halt in political activities, including […]
