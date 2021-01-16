Parties divided over motion to postpone elections

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) push for the delay in this year’s local government elections due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen opposition political parties divided on the best democratic course for the country. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema called for a halt in political activities, including the postponement until 2024 of local government polls. Citing Covid-19 restrictions, Malema said internal preparations for polls, which included campaigning, could not take place. Three opposition political parties, who spoke to Saturday Citizen, said they did not share the EFF’s position, but United Democratic Front...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it supported current election timelines, projected by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“While we are in the midst of a global pandemic, it is now incumbent on the IEC to design a strategy that can keep people safe while also ensuring that we proceed with free and fair elections,” said DA national spokeswoman Siviwe

Gwarube.

“Our institutions must adapt and be innovative so that we can proceed with our local government elections, like many countries have done.”

Congress of the People (Cope) national spokesman Dennis Bloem said: “Cope will outrightly reject the proposal by the EFF and the ANC to postpone or delay the upcoming local government elections to 2024.

“Never allow anyone to use the coronavirus to do unconstitutional and illegal things.

“The EFF and the ANC are insensitive to the plight of the people. The majority of the municipal councils have collapsed and are bankrupt.”

Endorsing a similar view, Freedom Front plus leader Dr Petrus Groenewald said: “We are certainly against any postponement of the upcoming local government elections, which should take place this year.

“The party will also support a move for all elections to take place on the same day, covering all spheres of government – but only taking place in 2024.

“Taking into account last year’s by-elections – getting new councillors elected so that they can start working – let us have these elections this year.”

UDM’s Holomisa said the country was “definitely late for these elections” because “already some experts are warning about the emergence of the third wave”.

“Until the anti-coronavirus immunisation is completely rolled out countrywide, we won’t be able to come out of these lockdowns – likely to be around us for some time.

“Local government elections are not feasible this year,” said Holomisa.

