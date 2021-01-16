 
 
Parties divided over motion to postpone elections

Politics

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) push for the delay in this year’s local government elections due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen opposition political parties divided on the best democratic course for the country. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema called for a halt in political activities, including […]

Brian Sokutu
16 Jan 2021
04:57:10 AM
Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) push for the delay in this year’s local government elections due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has seen opposition political parties divided on the best democratic course for the country. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema called for a halt in political activities, including the postponement until 2024 of local government polls. Citing Covid-19 restrictions, Malema said internal preparations for polls, which included campaigning, could not take place. Three opposition political parties, who spoke to Saturday Citizen, said they did not share the EFF’s position, but United Democratic Front...

