Politics 15.1.2021 03:53 pm

DA turns to Mabuza for Parliament to reconvene

Citizen reporter
DA turns to Mabuza for Parliament to reconvene

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: GCIS

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says it they had exhausted all avenues and sent numerous requests to the speaker without success.

The DA has asked Deputy President David Mabuza to intervene as the party tries to convince National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to allow Parliament to reconvene urgently.

In a statement released on Friday, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it they had exhausted all avenues and sent numerous requests to the speaker without success.

“I have now reached out to the deputy president for his intervention, in his capacity as leader of government business, to ask that Parliament be reconvened so that its members can take up their rightful place of executing their sworn oath of office and get back to work,” Mazzone said in the statement.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa is lying about Covid-19 vaccine acquisition, claims DA leader

She said that South Africa was currently facing a barrage of challenges, and that Parliament had a duty and resources to address them.

“These [challenges] include confusion, frustration and uncertainty regarding the vaccine programme: a Home Affairs Department that has been instructed to stop their basic functions such as issuing smart identity documents, marriage licenses, and other critical services,” reads the statement.

“South Africa urgently needs non-partisan solutions and cooperation to assist the government in dealing with a long list of challenges”, saying Parliament was the only vehicle to achieve this.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa on graft: It’s not the president’s duty to arrest people 27.8.2020
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in the hot seat in National Assembly 27.8.2020
DA calls on Gauteng health dept to address surgery backlogs in hospitals 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition