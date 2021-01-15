DA turns to Mabuza for Parliament to reconvene

The DA has asked Deputy President David Mabuza to intervene as the party tries to convince National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to allow Parliament to reconvene urgently.

In a statement released on Friday, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it they had exhausted all avenues and sent numerous requests to the speaker without success.

“I have now reached out to the deputy president for his intervention, in his capacity as leader of government business, to ask that Parliament be reconvened so that its members can take up their rightful place of executing their sworn oath of office and get back to work,” Mazzone said in the statement.

She said that South Africa was currently facing a barrage of challenges, and that Parliament had a duty and resources to address them.

“These [challenges] include confusion, frustration and uncertainty regarding the vaccine programme: a Home Affairs Department that has been instructed to stop their basic functions such as issuing smart identity documents, marriage licenses, and other critical services,” reads the statement.

“South Africa urgently needs non-partisan solutions and cooperation to assist the government in dealing with a long list of challenges”, saying Parliament was the only vehicle to achieve this.

