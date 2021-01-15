Politics 15.1.2021 03:36 pm

SA needs to start seeing corrupt officials in jail, says EFF

Citizen reporter
SA needs to start seeing corrupt officials in jail, says EFF

Covid-19 patients being treated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on 11 January 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The EFF said all departments were warned about corruption before the country went into the Covid-19 lockdown, but that ‘ministers failed to put measures in place to stop and prevent further looting’.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have welcomed the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) freezing of the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s pension benefits.

This according to a statement released by the party on Friday afternoon.

Jacob Hlatshwayo was found to have been involved in alleged irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, the SIU said earlier this week. 

He and other respondents have until 1 February to argue why the SIU’s order not to pay pension benefits should be made final. 

ALSO READ: SIU gets interdict to stall payment of Jacob Hlatshwayo’s pension benefits

The EFF said all governmental departments were written to and warned about corruption well before the country went into Covid-19 lockdown, but that “ministers failed to put measures in place to stop and prevent further looting of resources”.

“The money stolen meant for PPEs was meant to save lives and those that stole it are complicit in the loss of many lives of our people because of the lack of PPE,” the party said. 

The party has now called on all departments to speed up disciplinary actions against corrupt officials, singling out the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s 14 officials involved in the Beitbridge border construction, and all those involved in PPE corruption

They further requested that criminal cases and civil claims be made against officials found guilty, “to recoup the stolen money from their pension fund”.

They also warned the SIU “not to protect politicians in their investigations”, saying “we want to see the same energy, honesty and credibility in all their investigation for both officials and politicians”. 

The EFF said that while Hlatshwayo’s pension suspension was in place, there must also be a criminal case laid against him, “to ensure that justice is done, and corruption has consequences”.

“For far too long, many officials participate in corrupt activities and don’t face the consequences. As a result, they get suspended from one department only to emerge in another part of the state.

“The sooner people are arrested and go to jail when found guilty, the sooner we will start dealing with crime as a country,” the EFF said. 

Compiled by Nica Richards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF welcomes closure of schools over Covid-19 fears, will ensure none open 15.1.2021
Malema: ‘We should be able to pick up Bushiri like a chicken from a chicken run’ 15.1.2021
Halt all political activities – EFF 15.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition