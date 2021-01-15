Halt all political activities – EFF

 
 
Politics 3 hours ago

EFF lashes out at SADC for closing ports of entry, calls for borderless Africa.

Eric Naki
15 Jan 2021
04:55:58 AM
Julius Malema. Picture: EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for a complete halt of political activities, including those of parliament, provincial legislatures and councils and for this year’s local government elections to be postponed to focus on the fight against the escalating Covid-19 infections. Addressing a virtual media briefing on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the local government polls must be postponed until 2024 because internal preparations for the campaigning should have begun in July 2020 and public campaign this month, but none of that had happened due to Covid-19 restrictions. “For elections to be free and fair there must be sufficient...

