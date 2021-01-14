Mashaba slams Malema’s ‘hypocritical, unconstitutional’ call for election delay

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema’s call for a postponement of elections to 2024.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Malema announced that the EFF had suspended all activities until further notice, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban on political activities.

He further reiterated the party’s call for the consolidation of the electoral system in the country to one set of elections where local and national elections are conducted at once.

“Free and fair elections must be based on the ability to engage all voters. To run an election during this pandemic will constitute an undermining of democracy as well as putting the lives of society at risk. We call for the elections to be postponed until 2024 as they can be regarded as super spreader events,” said Malema.

But Mashaba said Malema’s call to delay the 2021 local government elections was “grossly irresponsible” and “hypocritical” for a man who once labelled former president Jacob Zuma “a constitutional delinquent”.

“The Constitution of our Republic of South Africa, limits a term of office to five years. This provision of our Constitution is the most important safeguard to South Africa’s electoral democracy.

“Delaying the 2021 elections would generate a constitutional crisis of municipal governments operating without the mandates they require from South Africans,” said Mashaba.

He said the call was also immature as the EFF had no ability to assess the infection rate in the country later this year, when local government elections are expected to take place.

“First, it was argued that there was logic in aligning all levels of elections to take place at one time. Now Covid-19 has offered a new pathway to the achieve the same shared objective of the ANC and the EFF to avoid elections which promise large declines for both parties.

“I remind the South African government, the ANC and now the EFF, that any move to breach our Constitution and delay this year’s elections, will be challenged in court by ActionSA.”

Mashaba called on South Africans to reject Malema’s “unconstitutional” calls .

