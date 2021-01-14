Covid-19 came from Italy, not Lesotho, says EFF’s Malema on closure of land borders

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has echoed the party’s MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for borders to be opened to allow all Africans into South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of the country’s land ports of entry following reports of people from neighbouring countries trying to enter South Africa.

During his virtual press briefing on Thursday, Malema slammed the closing of 20 ports of entry by South Africa as deepening the divide among Africans.

The closure of borders within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had nothing to do with Covid-19, added Malema, but revealed a “self-hate” and desire to appear tough to European nations who had closed their ports of entry to South Africa, while they could still come into the country.

“It is irrational to close the borders of Lesotho and Zimbabwe yet allow inter-provincial travel as if there is a special type of corona [virus] in Lesotho that is more dangerous than the one in Free State. Covid-19 did not come from Zimbabwe, but from Italy. The closing of borders is reckless and inhumane.

“The problem is the South African government that wants to behave in a manner that pleases whiteness and Europeans. When you’re led by fools who don’t know what they’re doing, they resort to unthinkable things. It is white people who brought the disease here. They were not isolated because they’re white.

“Today we have this big problem which was started by one or two white individuals. We even told them to close the airports immediately because it is these white people who are bringing this thing from Europe.

“So to now close the border of Lesotho and think you’re solving a problem when there is no fence between the two countries, you’re pretending to be doing something. Ramaphosa is busy with nothing because whether the border is closed or not, Lesotho people are going to come into South Africa.

“They will come through an unregulated process without being tested and processed because fools have closed the gate where there is no fence. It’s like we’re led by a mad man from Weskoppies who puts a gate without a fence and hope that people will not enter,” said the EFF leader.

He further called for a high-level meeting by SADC to resolve the matter and decided on common protocols and procedures for travel, including free testing and provision of clearance permits to enter South Africa.

