Politics 14.1.2021 11:59 am

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema holds a press briefing

Citizen reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The party is expected to address a number of issues after releasing several statements this week.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is holding a press briefing.

The EFF leader trended on social media earlier in the week, with South Africans questioning his silence on a number of issues.

The party held its special central command team (CCT) meeting to discuss “matters of national importance” on Wednesday.

This as it released a number of statements this week, condemning outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration for returning Cuba to the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and the SABC retrenchment process.

“The designation of Cuba as a terrorist state seeks to incorrectly coerce Cuba into viewing the enemies of the US as enemies of Cuba. This must never be the case and no country must seek to impose its will on others through ill-conceived sanctions and economic terror,” said the party.

It also called for peaceful and fair elections in Uganda.

The party EFF has also called on former president Jacob Zuma to pay up twice for wasting courts’ time.

Watch the live briefing below.

