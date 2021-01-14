These are the topics that will dominate public debate this year

PREMIUM!
These are the topics that will dominate public debate this yearPolitics 2 hours ago
Instead of toeing the line, Magashule could continue to undermine the IC and party disciplinary processes.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time
Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140
Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update
Business News Santam’s offer of three months for business interruption claims ‘unconscionable’