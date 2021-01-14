These are the topics that will dominate public debate this year

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s political and alleged criminal shenanigans, the upcoming local government elections and the Covid-19 vaccine will dominate the public discourse this year, according to experts. However, political economy expert Zamikhaya Maseti was adamant South Africans were fatigued by Covid-19 due to experiences of deaths within families and, therefore, politics came secondary to their concerns. “People are battling with Covid-19 infections. They are not sure if they would survive to be able to participate even in the local government elections,” Maseti said. But political analyst professor Susan Booysen believed the upcoming ANC’s national general council (NGC) would determine...

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s political and alleged criminal shenanigans, the upcoming local government elections and the Covid-19 vaccine will dominate the public discourse this year, according to experts.

However, political economy expert Zamikhaya Maseti was adamant South Africans were fatigued by Covid-19 due to experiences of deaths within families and, therefore, politics came secondary to their concerns.

“People are battling with Covid-19 infections. They are not sure if they would survive to be able to participate even in the local government elections,” Maseti said.

But political analyst professor Susan Booysen believed the upcoming ANC’s national general council (NGC) would determine the political survival and power of Magashule and, therefore, his stepping aside was unlikely.

Further, the party’s integrity commission (IC) would struggle to achieve an easy autonomy from the ANC because the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) was higher than the IC as its subcommittee.

She said considering that constitutionally the NEC was as the second-most powerful structure to which the IC reported, the NEC was unlikely to leave power to a few individuals comprising the IC.

Magashule would resist the push for him to step aside because that would disrupt his plans to stay powerful towards the ANC’s NGC, which was his power trump card.

Booysen said Magashule would not like to be absent before the NGC took place because the gathering’s preparations were about his power consolidation.

“When looking at the recent history or records, falling on his own sword is not Magashule’s pastime. He will continue to follow the Jacob Zuma repertoire of defiance,” Booysen said.

Instead of toeing the line, Magashule could continue to undermine the IC and party disciplinary processes.

Booysen said the acquisition and dissemination of the Covid-19 vaccine would be controversial, whatever would be proposed.

“The issue of getting it or getting it in time comparable to other countries and its dissemination and administering will be heavily debated. Who will be targeted to get the vaccine and who will be left behind is already in the public discourse,” she said.

