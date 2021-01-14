 
 
These are the topics that will dominate public debate this year

Politics 2 hours ago

Instead of toeing the line, Magashule could continue to undermine the IC and party disciplinary processes.

Eric Naki
14 Jan 2021
04:50:08 AM
PREMIUM!
APRIL 11, 2019. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is seen in Kliptown, Johannesburg. He walked through the streets speaking to members of the community. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s political and alleged criminal shenanigans, the upcoming local government elections and the Covid-19 vaccine will dominate the public discourse this year, according to experts. However, political economy expert Zamikhaya Maseti was adamant South Africans were fatigued by Covid-19 due to experiences of deaths within families and, therefore, politics came secondary to their concerns. “People are battling with Covid-19 infections. They are not sure if they would survive to be able to participate even in the local government elections,” Maseti said. But political analyst professor Susan Booysen believed the upcoming ANC’s national general council (NGC) would determine...

