ANC divided as ever – analysts

Politics 1 hour ago

ANC has been calling for unity of the party before it took a resolution at Nasrec in 2017.

Eric Naki
12 Jan 2021
05:00:41 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa has led South Africa’s African National Congress to its sixth electoral victory. But he’s got his work cut out. Picture: EPA-EFE/Yeshiel Panchia

Despite the promise by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC would work to unite and renew itself and to suspend or jail corrupt members, this is nothing but empty political rhetoric. This is the view of political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, who said the ANC’s promise to give teeth to its integrity commission and Ramaphosa’s promise to jail corrupt ANC members were hollow. Mathekga said even Ramaphosa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan and promise of job creation were familiar rhetoric in the president’s public statements. The ANC had been calling for unity of the party before it took a resolution...

