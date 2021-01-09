Politics 9.1.2021 07:36 pm

Watch: Malema says government did not act decisively against Covid-19 because they are ‘scared of white people’

Citizen Reporter
Julius Malema paying tribute to the late Edna Mohuba. Picture: Twitter/ EFFSouthAfrica

Speaking at the funeral of Limpopo academic Edna Mohuba, Malema asked people to be mindful of regulations, and bemoaned the lack of stricter regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Julius Malema has accused government of not taking stringent enough action to prevent the spread of Covid-19, because “they are scared of white people”.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of University of Limpopo lecturer and pharmacist Edna Mohuba, the EFF leader warned attendants to be vigilant and adhere to regulations limiting the number of people who may attend funerals and other events.

Mohuba passed away on 4 January, just weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday at a gala event with her friends and family in Mookgopong. According to information, several attendees of the event have since tested positive for Covid-19.

The late Edna Mohuba during her 50th birthday celebration last month. Picture: Facebook

During her funeral on Saturday morning, Malema said that at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic the EFF had warned government that voluntary self-isolation would not be effective in curbing the spread of the virus, but that forced quarantining and monitoring of the infected should be compulsory.

He accused government of not implementing these precautions because they were “afraid of white people”.

Malema also bemoaned the current state of affairs, during which hospitals and trauma units were overflowing, and called for more discipline with regards to the use of alcohol and attendance of celebrations.

