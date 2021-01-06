Covid-19 6.1.2021 11:02 am

WATCH: ACDP sets out Covid-19 plan to reduce hospital admissions

Citizen reporter
WATCH: ACDP sets out Covid-19 plan to reduce hospital admissions

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe. Picture: David Ritchie

The party’s’ leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, tested positive for Covid-19 early on in the pandemic.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) will be setting out its plan to reduce Covid-19 hospital admissions on Wednesday.

The party will hosting a media conference on plans to manage the second wave of the pandemic.

The party’s leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, tested positive for Covid-19 early on in the pandemic, as did its MP, Steve Swart, and Swart’s wife.

ALSO READ: Meshoe claims ‘politician’ cooked his Covid-19 results to drive message to black people

The press conference comes as South Africa Africa has exceeded the milestone of 30,000 deaths in the pandemic.

You can watch the party’s’ press conference below: 

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The new back-to-school normal – in shift

Covid-19 WHO virus investigators head for China, but await visas

Business News ‘250,000 jobs on the line’ – Tavern industry asks government to lift booze ban

Covid-19 SA doctors buy into Ivermectin hype, despite warnings, risks

Business News FBI jumps into bitcoin probe


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition