WATCH: ACDP sets out Covid-19 plan to reduce hospital admissions

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) will be setting out its plan to reduce Covid-19 hospital admissions on Wednesday.

The party will hosting a media conference on plans to manage the second wave of the pandemic.

The party’s leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, tested positive for Covid-19 early on in the pandemic, as did its MP, Steve Swart, and Swart’s wife.

The press conference comes as South Africa Africa has exceeded the milestone of 30,000 deaths in the pandemic.

You can watch the party’s’ press conference below:

