DA KZN implement changes to legislature, Ntuli gets new portfolio

DA KZN implement changes to legislature, Ntuli gets new portfolio

DA KZN spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mbali Ntuli, briefs media her on candidacy in the upcoming DA leadership election in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 7 February 2020, for the DA leadership position against John Steenhuisen, the current interim leader, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ntuli moves from cooperative governance and traditional affairs to the public works portfolio.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has rung in the new year with sweeping changes to its provincial legislature caucus.

According to DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango, the changes take effect immediately.

Most notably, Mbali Ntuli moves from cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to the public works portfolio.

In November last year, Ntuli challenged John Steenhuisen for the party leadership.

Steenhuisen clinched an 80% majority in the vote against Ntuli, who ran a fierce campaign. But with only 20% of the DA’s delegates supporting Ntuli, she suffered an overwhelming defeat.

Former agriculture and rural development spokesperson, Chris Pappas, moves to the Cogta portfolio.

Martin Meyer, the party’s former public works spokesperson moves to agriculture and rural development.

Mncwango also said the goal was to ensure the DA continued to offer the best possible service to the people of the province in its opposition role.

He added: “The DA would like to acknowledge the hard work by all three spokespersons in their former roles. Despite a grueling leadership campaign, Mbali Ntuli never shied away from dealing with the tough issues that come with Cogta.

“Chris Pappas has also played an extremely proactive role within Agriculture, particularly in terms of rural safety and biodiversity issues. Martin Meyer must also be acknowledged for his ongoing commitment to ensuring that KZN’s public works department does its job properly and for keeping officials constantly on their toes.”

Mncwango said the changes came after an intensive strategic annual review of the 11-member caucus.

He said the party believed the skills of their young members and parliamentarians would be put to good use in their new portfolios.

