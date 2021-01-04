 
 
Will the ANC focus on what’s important in its January 8 Statement?

Ideological differences should be put on the back burner as emergencies take precedence – experts.

Brian Sokutu
04 Jan 2021
05:23:11 AM
With the ANC national executive committee (NEC) – its highest decision-making body – this week expected to put final touches to the party’s January 8 Statement, organisational renewal, corruption, the economy and the health crisis are among key issues expected to form part of the speech, experts say. Analysts said on Sunday they expected a measured tone from President Cyril Ramaphosa in dealing with internal party issues. “It will not be a hard-hitting statement, due to the fragility of internal party dynamics,” said Sanusha Naidu, senior research fellow with the Institute for Global Dialogue. “Can the ANC continue as usual...

