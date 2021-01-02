General 2.1.2021 01:46 pm

Ramaphosa starts the year mingling with citizens in Sea Point

Christelle du Toit
Ramaphosa starts the year mingling with citizens in Sea Point

President Cyril Ramaphosa started 2021 by spending time in Sea Point where he was spotted taking a walk. Picture: Twitter, @TheCapeTownGuy.

Social media users were quick to point out the irony though that Ramaphsoa would not be able to go to the beach under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations he had introduced earlier in the week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa started 2021 by spending time in Sea Point where he was spotted taking a walk.

Twitter user @TheCapeTownGuy shared pictures of the President mingling and posing for photos with ordinary South Africans while still maintaining distancing and wearing a mask.

ALSO READ: Ministers take on fake news, deny partying up a storm on level 3 NYE

Social media users were quick to point out the irony though that Ramaphsoa would not be able to go to the beach under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations he had introduced earlier in the week.

The President is known for exercising in public and often uses his walks as an opportunity to interact with citizens.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition