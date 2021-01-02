Ramaphosa starts the year mingling with citizens in Sea Point

President Cyril Ramaphosa started 2021 by spending time in Sea Point where he was spotted taking a walk.

Twitter user @TheCapeTownGuy shared pictures of the President mingling and posing for photos with ordinary South Africans while still maintaining distancing and wearing a mask.

Social media users were quick to point out the irony though that Ramaphsoa would not be able to go to the beach under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations he had introduced earlier in the week.

When I did it in kzn, also on the walkway a police officer told me I’m not allowed to, I’m not even allowed to look at the ocean — stephan (@5t3phan525) January 2, 2021

The President is known for exercising in public and often uses his walks as an opportunity to interact with citizens.

