Ministers take on fake news, deny partying up a storm on level 3 NYE

Christelle du Toit
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says a video of Police Minister Bheki Cele partying on new year's eve (NYE) is an old one and not taken during the amended level 3 lockdown. Picture: Twitter.

Pictures and videos showing Ministers Bheki Cele and Thulas Nxesi marking NYE date back to 2017.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says a video of Police Minister, Bheki Cele, partying on new year’s eve (NYE) is an old one and not taken during the amended level 3 lockdown.

The video has been shared widely on social media and shows Cele celebrating in a crowded venue.

However, the SAPS says the Minister did not break lockdown regulations as the celebration he is shown in dates back to 2017.

The statement comes hot on the heels of reports that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, violated lockdown regulations when he hosted a two-day wedding, but the SAPS had also clarified that Mantashe had done nothing wrong in that instance either.

On Saturday, Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi also distanced himself from a photo of him celebrating NYE with no mask on and no distancing, saying that photo was also from 2017.

“Posting such a picture when the country is dealing with a serious pandemic of Covid-19, of which the Minister also recently was a victim, is not only reckless but irresponsible to the extreme,” his office said in a statement.

 

