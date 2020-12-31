Politics 31.12.2020 11:37 am

EFF calls Cele a ‘clown’ and an ‘anti-black minister’ with ‘verbal diarrhoea’

Nica Richards
EFF calls Cele a ‘clown’ and an ‘anti-black minister’ with ‘verbal diarrhoea’

Police minister Bheki Cele conducting a raid at Black Door nightclub. Photo: Twitter

‘He can tell his kids when to sleep at 9pm, not us,” said the EFF.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out guns blazing in a statement lambasting police minister Bheki Cele’s orders that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve

The party is not alone. 

Mzansi has reacted antagonistically towards Cele’s recommendations, fuelled further by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday that this year’s NYE celebration will be a sober affair. 

No more fireworks or bubbly to usher in hope of a better new year; South Africans have found it hard to accept the idea of sipping on grape juice and lighting a candle instead. 

The EFF supported Ramaphosa’s suggestion to light a candle for those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19, but berated Cele for “contradicting the President with his unfounded and stupid regulations.”

“We are all expected to be home by 9pm and so the police must not harass South Africans because of the misguided imbecile of a minister who clearly suffers from verbal diarrhoea,” they said. 

ALSO READ: EFF defends video of Julius Malema dancing, not distancing, and with no mask on

The party contributed R15 million to the Solidarity Fund in fighting Covid-19, and said it “remains sympathetic to all infected, affected, and families of those who lost their lives”. 

But they have had it with “this clown called Bheki Cele”, who they go on to accuse of being “an anti-black minister who is only good at using violent language when he talks to blacks and very romantic when he talks to whites.”

The party also doubted the sincerity of Cele’s efforts to curb corruption, cash-in-transit robberies and gender-based violence, saying in dealing with these challenges, Cele is “nowhere to be found”. 

The EFF encouraged black South Africans not to listen to Cele “until he deals decisively with the above-mentioned.”

“We are not in a police state and Bheki Cele must not behave like he is the absolute arbiter. 

“He can tell his kids when to sleep at 9pm, not us.” 

The party concluded their scathing statement by treating the new year with “vigour and determination”, and that even in the face of death, “we should always appreciate life.” 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition