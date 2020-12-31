EFF defends video of Julius Malema dancing, not distancing, and with no mask on

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has defended its leader, Julius Malema, after a video of his dancing over the festive season with no physical distancing being maintained and while not wearing a mask was spreading like wildfire on social media.

The video was first shared on social media pages 4 days ago – shortly before the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa of the adjusted level 3 lockdown – but the original post has since been deleted.

Ramaphosa said on Monday night that social gatherings had turned into super-spreader events during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the need to impose stricter lockdown regulations across the country under which all gatherings were banned for 14 days.

People are criticising #JuliusMalema for posting this video four days back. But public gatherings were allowed when this was posted. Always when people get to a night club or restaurant you take off your masks moes. Why apply such regulations differently on him…???????????????? pic.twitter.com/wgNW9d7wX0 — Musa Mathebula (@musamathebulaa) December 30, 2020

In a response on social media, the EFF shared a video clip of the President addressing the nation earlier when he had said that social gatherings should be held outside.

They Tweeted: “Both beautiful events of Black Love were of immediate family, attended by the nine children of Koko Sarah Malema and all of her grandchildren. They were outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces as decreed by the prepaid president of South Africa.”

Both beautiful events of Black Love were of immediate family, attended by the nine children of Koko Sarah Malema and all of her grandchildren. They were outdoors and in well ventilated spaces as decreed by the prepaid president of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/Edz3jujA8w — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2020

Malema himself did not seem bothered by the social media uproar judging by his very next post on Twitter after sharing the EFF’s video post.

