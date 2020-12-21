 
 
ANC in quandary on how to deal with Ace

Politics 1 min ago

The ANC constitution is silent on the step aside resolution.

Brian Sokutu
21 Dec 2020
04:55:52 AM
APRIL 11, 2019. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is seen in Kliptown, Johannesburg. He walked through the streets speaking to members of the community. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

While he may be facing a damning ANC integrity committee verdict recommending he step aside for bringing the governing party into disrepute, due to facing a mountain of criminal charges, secretary-general Ace Magashule seemingly has an ace up his sleeve. The ANC constitution is silent on the step aside resolution, recently adopted by the party’s national executive committee (NEC). According to University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze, the basis for Magashule’s public posture – reiterating that he would remain in his elected position until formally compelled by ANC constitutional structures to step aside from political responsibilities –...

