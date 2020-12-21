 
 
Biko’s ‘legacy fading’

Politics

‘ANC government failed in maintaining Biko’s legacy’, says a political analyst.

Brian Sokutu
21 Dec 2020
04:38:37 AM
Steve Banku Biko, Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) icon. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

If he was he still alive today, Steve Biko’s selflessness would have made him demand a more accountable political landscape in South Africa, analysts said in commemoration of the Black Conscious Movement (BCM) founder’s 74th birthday on Friday. Born on 18 December 1946, in the rural Eastern Cape town of Tarkastad, Biko was at the forefront of a grassroots anti-apartheid campaign known as the BCM in the late ’60s and ’70s. As a student at the University of Natal Medical School, he led the formation of the South African Students’ Organisation and the Black People’s Convention – spearheading the Black...

