ANC KZN defends decision to reinstate corruption-accused eThekwini officials

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has defended its decision to reinstate corruption-accused Zandile Gumede MPL and two other eThekwini councillors to their positions while bashing law enforcement agencies.

“The Integrity Commission unanimously resolved that there is no information before it, which warrants a recommendation to the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) for comrades Zandile Gumede, Zoe Shabalala and Thembelihle De Lange to be either recalled, suspend their deployment as eThekwini councillors and member of the KZN Legislature or even to step aside pending the finalisation of criminal proceedings,” said a statement from the ANC PEC.

Former eThekwini Mayor, Gumede along with Shabalala and De Lange were arrested last year for their involvement in the ongoing court case regarding an irregular R430 million Durban Solid Waste (DWS) tender.

The case was postponed last week to next year March to give the state prosecution team time to finalise an audit report and a subsequent indictment sheet.

The PEC said the fact that they have not been indicted was central to its decision to reinstate them.

“The PEC also noted with deep concern the behaviour and conduct of the justice system wherein ANC leaders get arrested, kept in custody for as a long as a year without being properly charged and later be released unconditional,” said the statement.

“The ANC is still committed to the fight against misdemeanours and maleficence, but that war cannot be won if the Criminal justice System loses the credibility to be seen and accepted as a dependable and credible ally.”

The PEC said the ANC’s mandate that corruption-accused members “step aside” was not clear.

