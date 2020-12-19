 
 
Court challenge over stricter rules on Garden Route

Politics

The two provinces had many similarities when it came to holiday spots and therefore the measures imposed on the public should be the same, an analyst said.

Eric Naki
19 Dec 2020
05:05:36 AM
Court challenge over stricter rules on Garden Route

Plettenberg Bay. Google Images.

What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander is how political analyst Sanusha Naidu summed up the government’s decision to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on the Western Cape than on KwaZulu-Natal during the festive season. Naidu said treating the two provinces differently could have different interpretations. They had many similarities when it came to holiday spots and therefore the measures imposed on the public should be the same. However, she said the Garden Route was a pandemic hotspot and that could be the justification for imposing stricter regulations there. She was reacting to the government’s imposition of...





