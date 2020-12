The ANC on Friday briefed the media on the party’s upcoming 109th anniversary, or January 8, celebrations, to be held next year.

The briefing was led by the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, and treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile.

The party was expected to give details on how the celebrations would be held in light of the Covid-19 regulations.

Watch the proceedings below courtesy of the SABC.

