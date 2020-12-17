 
 
ANC Integrity commission: May the farce be with you

Politics

‘If this was an indication of the ANC’s moral standards, it needed to rethink its values,’ says analyst.

Eric Naki
17 Dec 2020
04:43:22 AM
APRIL 11, 2019. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is seen in Kliptown, Johannesburg. He walked through the streets speaking to members of the community. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

The farce that is the ANC integrity commission was proven when, days after it asked the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule to step down with immediately effect, he is still in his position. Political analyst professor Susan Booysen, research director at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, has questioned Magashule’s justification for using stolen state funds for a “just cause” to fund students to study overseas. Booysen said Magashule’s claim to have used suspected stolen money for an overseas education bursary for Free State students was questionable. If this was an indication of the ANC’s moral standards, it needed to rethink its...

