‘What Reconciliation day? Dis Geloftedag’, says FF+’s Groenewald

‘What Reconciliation day? Dis Geloftedag’, says FF+’s GroenewaldPolitics 1 hour ago
The Freedom Front leader says government has done nothing to promote reconciliation, but is instead dividing the country along racial lines, and he urged his followers to fight the “invisible enemy” which hopes to make them ashamed of being Afrikaners.
