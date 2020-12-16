 
 
‘What Reconciliation day? Dis Geloftedag’, says FF+’s Groenewald

Politics 1 hour ago

The Freedom Front leader says government has done nothing to promote reconciliation, but is instead dividing the country along racial lines, and he urged his followers to fight the “invisible enemy” which hopes to make them ashamed of being Afrikaners.

Eric Naki
16 Dec 2020
01:33:06 PM
FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife, Hedwig, arrive at parliament for the Sona, 20 June 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Freedom Front Plus leader, Dr Pieter Groenewald has insisted that he will continue to celebrate 16 December as the apartheid-era Day of the Vow (Geloftedag) and not as the Day of Reconciliation, because of the day’s significance in Afrikaner history. Groenewald said despite the ANC’s talk of reconciliation, the country remains polarised along racial lines, and in a hard-hitting speech at the ‘Day of the Vow’ celebrations in Ventersdorp on Wednesday morning, Groenewald said the ANC was secretly destroying the country and covertly attacking Afrikaner culture. Groenewald reminded listeners of the battle between the Afrikaner Voortrekkers and Dingane’s Zulu warriors...

