ANC integrity commission’s finding on Magashule ‘intentionally leaked’, claims Maphatsoe

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe says they are “disappointed” in the ANC integrity commission’s recommendation that secretary-general Ace Magashule step down.

Maphatsoe said the MKMVA was worried about the way the report made it to the public, alleging it was intentionally leaked to put pressure on the ANC’s leadership.

“We are very worried about this report because it was supposed to be released by the officials to the NEC [national executive committee]. It has been leaked intentionally to put pressure on the national office bearers of the ANC because they’ve been given a mandate to go and develop guidelines on how best it can implement this resolution,” he told Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.

Maphatsoe further slammed the commission for the recommendation it made, saying it would not help unify the ruling party.

“Unity is very important. We are very disappointed with the decision of the integrity commission because it does not assist the ANC in unifying itself. We are aware that the ANC is highly divided and that resolution itself must not be taken selectively. This is why the NEC instructed officials to go and develop guidelines. They have not yet been published but the integrity commission has already decided on something they’re not informed of by the guidelines coming from the NEC,” he said.

Maphatsoe’s sentiments were echoed by MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who said the commission’s recommendation was “undemocratic”.

Magashule appeared before the commission on Saturday, where it was recommended that he step aside pending the outcome of his corruption case,

He is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges, linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project. He handed himself over to the Hawks last month following a warrant of arrest that was issued against him.

He was released on R200,000 bail after appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

The commission based its recommendation on a party resolution, which called for corruption-accused leaders to step aside.

“The integrity commission recommends to the NEC [national executive committee] the immediate implementation of the NEC Resolution of 6-8 August 202, quoted here for ease of reference: ‘Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediate step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures, or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases. The officials as mandated, will develop guidelines and procedures on implementation, and the next NWC [national working committee] meeting will review progress. In cases where this has not happened, such individuals will be instructed to step aside.’ The NEC’s attention is draw to the last sentence above,” reads the recommendation.

Responding to the report, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule remained as the party’s secretary-general.

