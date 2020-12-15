Stop voting in the ANC ‘vanguard of thieves’

Former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader Mkhuseli Jack says the ANC is “destroying the country piece by piece” but people keep on voting for it like citizens did under Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and in South Africa under apartheid. In a hard-hitting Facebook post at the weekend, Jack, who is a businessman, used revolutionary language that could have been regarded as “treasonous” under apartheid, saying the ANC and its corruption must be stopped in its tracks. “We must start to discuss within our homes, households, families and communities how we are going to drastically stop this...

Former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader Mkhuseli Jack says the ANC is “destroying the country piece by piece” but people keep on voting for it like citizens did under Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and in South Africa under apartheid.

In a hard-hitting Facebook post at the weekend, Jack, who is a businessman, used revolutionary language that could have been regarded as “treasonous” under apartheid, saying the ANC and its corruption must be stopped in its tracks.

“We must start to discuss within our homes, households, families and communities how we are going to drastically stop this vanguard of thieves. If we do nothing, we just fold our arms and hope nothing will happen, we must rest assured that the neglect will end in genocidal proportions never seen on earth,” Jack said.

“Say what you like, the ANC has and is destroying SA piece by piece. Yes, people can cast their vote for their own destruction, they did it in Nazi Germany under a political maniac, Adolf Hitler, people adored him. Their support for him was fanatical.

“In Fascist Italy, Benito Mussolini was with millions of Italians when he embarked on political madness. DF Malan, the apartheid architect was equally popular as he legislated racial discrimination,” he said.

Jack said the ANC had gone off the rails.

“The ANC is not pursuing a public good, not even for its own members. It uses SA to enrich its leaders and foreign fortune-seekers. All that is done in the name of the poor. The ANC is Ace Magashule’s vanguard for corruption,” Jack said.

Jack was a fearless youth league leader in Port Elizabeth and well-known anti-apartheid activist, being harassed and detained by apartheid security forces.

“If this current version of ANC prevails and continues to win the hearts and minds of our people, I am afraid, SA is going to turn into dust soon,” he said.

“We cannot ignore what is obvious around us and continue to blame foreigners, or corporates as the causes of our problems.

“Accountability of reining in everyone rests with us. We cannot outsource that responsibility.

The terrible scenario could be avoided if “we revert to the historical mission of building a united, nonracial and functioning democracy.”

Fundamental building blocks for that mission will be to cherish talent, knowledge and values.

“South Africa needs new leaders, strategies, ideas and the use of appropriate technologies that are in harmony with our political, economic and social needs.”

In a follow-up post yesterday, Jack said he still stood by his earlier post.

“My analogy and scenarios can only be proven wrong or right by empirical evidence, not by misplaced sentiments,” he said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

