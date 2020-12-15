 
 
Stop voting in the ANC ‘vanguard of thieves’

Politics

Ex-Youth Congress leader and businessman Mkhuseli Jack accuses the ruling party of using the country to enrich its leaders and foreign fortune-seekers, calling the ANC Ace Magashule’s vanguard for corruption.

Eric Naki
15 Dec 2020
05:00:30 AM
Former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader Mkhuseli Jack.

Former United Democratic Front and ex-Port Elizabeth Youth Congress leader Mkhuseli Jack says the ANC is “destroying the country piece by piece” but people keep on voting for it like citizens did under Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and in South Africa under apartheid. In a hard-hitting Facebook post at the weekend, Jack, who is a businessman, used revolutionary language that could have been regarded as “treasonous” under apartheid, saying the ANC and its corruption must be stopped in its tracks. “We must start to discuss within our homes, households, families and communities how we are going to drastically stop this...

